Bayern ease past Mainz to go top, Dortmund's Haaland scores again

Top scorer Robert Lewandowski headed in his 22nd league goal in the eighth minute and Thomas Mueller and Thiago Alcantara added two more to lift the Bavarians to 42 points, two ahead of RB Leipzig who face Borussia Moenchengladbach later.

Mainz, who had cut the deficit on the stroke of halftime with Jeremiah St. Juste, rarely threatened the visitors.

Borussia Dortmund enjoyed an even more dominant afternoon, demolishing Union Berlin 5-0 with two goals from Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland.

Jadon Sancho opened their account in the 13th and teenager Haaland added another five minutes later.

Dortmund scored twice more after the break with Marco Reus and Axel Witsel before Haaland drilled in his seventh goal in his three games for the Ruhr valley club so far. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Christian Radnedge)