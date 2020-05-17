Football

Bayern ease past Union 2-0 in league restart to stay top

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

BERLIN, May 17 (Reuters) - Champions Bayern Munich scored a goal late in each half to beat promoted Union Berlin 2-0 on their return to the Bundesliga on Sunday after more than two months out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and protect their four-point lead at the top.

League top scorer Robert Lewandowski converted a 40th minute spot kick and Benjamin Pavard headed in a corner in the 80th in an empty stadium, to keep the Bavarians in the driving seat for a record-extending eighth successive league title.

They are now on 58 points, with Borussia Dortmund in second place on 54 following their 4-0 demolition of Schalke 04 on Saturday. There are eight matchdays left in the season.

The Bundesliga is the first major sports league in the world to restart amid the pandemic but games are played without fans and with a strict health protocol. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Christian Radnedge)

