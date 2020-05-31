Football

Bayern favourites to win Champions League, says Berbatov

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

SOFIA, May 31 (Reuters) - Dimitar Berbatov has backed Bayern Munich to lift the Champions League's trophy for a sixth time this season, saying the German club could have an advantage if the competition resumes after the COVID-19 stoppage due to the Bundesliga's earlier re-start.

"Looking at this year’s Champions League, I am now leaning more towards Bayern Munich to win it, if it goes ahead," former Manchester United striker Berbatov told Betfair.

Bayern thrashed Chelsea 3-0 in their Champions League last 16, first-leg match in February but the return game was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Premier League

Authorities are taking fans for fools over neutral venues

3 HOURS AGO

"Maybe because I’m watching a lot of Bundesliga, but they always impress with quality football and they have some great players," Berbatov said.

"The way they dismantled Chelsea in that last match was unbelievable, they did it with such ease."

The 39-year-old Bulgarian, his country’s all-time leading scorer with 48 goals, also played for Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham in the English top flight as well as German club Bayer Leverkusen and AS Monaco in France.

"I’m not sure how the stoppage will affect everybody, but Bayern Munich may have a slight advantage because they are playing football now and they are getting their match sharpness back, I wouldn’t be surprised if they are now the favourites."

Bayern moved closer to a record-extending 30th German league title with a 5-0 drubbing of struggling Fortuna Duesseldorf on Saturday. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)

Bundesliga

Alaba hails 'hungry' Bayern and insists they won't take their foot off the gas

3 HOURS AGO
Transfers

Barcelona to wait for August to sign Martinez - Paper Round

13 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Fireman Labbadia reviving Hertha's fortunes

2 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

Authorities are taking fans for fools over neutral venues

3 HOURS AGO
Bundesliga

Alaba hails 'hungry' Bayern and insists they won't take their foot off the gas

3 HOURS AGO
Transfers

Barcelona to wait for August to sign Martinez - Paper Round

13 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Inter insert anti-Juve clause as PSG agree €60m Icardi fee – Euro Papers

00:01:24
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Inter hold out for €111m as Barca close in on Lautaro signing – Euro Papers

00:00:58
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

00:01:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Icardi's decision and why that impacts Lautaro - Euro Papers

00:01:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

28/05/2020 AT 15:11
Play Icon
Australian Open women

Kostyuk makes history as 15-year-old reaches third round

17/01/2018 AT 00:45
Formula 1

Hamilton quickest before heavy rain

25/08/2017 AT 14:11
Wimbledon

Order of play, Day 10: Venus and Konta set to battle, Rybarikova goes for glory

12/07/2017 AT 19:00
Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

28/05/2020 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Nadal facepalms after missing an easy smash

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Masters Tournament

McIlroy out with Rahm and Tanihara in quest for career Grand Slam

04/04/2017 AT 18:01
Motorcycling

Rabat undergoes surgery after testing crash

02/02/2017 AT 15:49
Athletics

How fast does Usain Bolt really run? All you need to know

20/12/2016 AT 11:55
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleAuthorities are taking fans for fools over neutral venues