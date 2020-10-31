The Bavarians, who are in action in the Champions League and also face Borussia Dortmund in the league next week, are on 15 points, ahead of Dortmund on goal difference.

RB Leipzig, on 13 points, can retake top spot when they travel to Borussia Moenchengladbach later on Saturday.

Football Partizan's Stevanovic to join Man City in January 18 MINUTES AGO

Lewandowski's absence was hardly felt with the visitors in control from the start.

They earned a 13th-minute penalty when Gnabry headed the ball onto Marius Wolf's arm. In Lewandowski's absence Mueller stepped up to score his fourth goal of the season with a well-placed spot kick.

Gnabry then got onto the scoresheet himself with a strong run down the wing and a powerful left-footed effort in first-half stoppage time.

Cologne hardly ventured forward after the break until Dominick Drexler's deflection cut the deficit in the 82nd minute. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Toby Davis)

Football Hazard tired but hungry for more after leading Madrid to victory 29 MINUTES AGO