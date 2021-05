Football

Bayern legends pay Robert Lewansowski tribute in anticipation of striker breaking Bundesliga record

Bayern Munich legends have heaped praise on star striker Robert Lewandowski in expectation of him breaking the Bundesliga single-season goalscoring record. The 32-year-old has scored 39 goals this campaign, one short of the record held by Gerd Muller from the 1971-72 season, with two matches left to play.

00:01:11, an hour ago