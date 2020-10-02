Among those returning are Bayern's Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry as well as Leipzig's Marcel Halstenberg and Lukas Klostermann.

These players along with Real Madrid's Toni Kroos will only play in their two Nations League qualifiers against Ukraine on Oct. 10 and Switzerland three days later.

They will not feature in Wednesday's friendly against Turkey with Loew taking into consideration the busy season they have ahead of them for both club and country.

Loew had rested them in September following the clubs' runs in the Champions League with Bayern clinching the title in August and Leipzig reaching the semi-finals.

The Germans play Turkey on Oct. 7 in a friendly before travelling to Ukraine three days later and then hosting the Swiss in their two Nations League group matches.

Borussia Dortmund's Mahmoud Dahoud and Borussia Moenchengladbach's Jonas Hofmann earned their first callups in Loew's enlarged squad.

Germany are still without a win in League A Group 4, sitting in third place on two points from two games, one point behind Ukraine and two off leaders Spain. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Toby Davis)

