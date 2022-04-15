Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann revealed he has received death threats in the aftermath of their shock Champions League quarter-final exit to Villarreal

The Spaniards recorded a historic victory over the Bavarian giants to secure their place in the last four, after following up a 1-0 home win with a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena to progress 2-1 on aggregate.

Ad

The club’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic and his family have also received death threats in the aftermath of Tuesday’s match.

Champions League ‘No more excuses’ – What Villarreal loss means for Bayern and Nagelsmann 13/04/2022 AT 11:44

Nagelsmann said: "I know I will always get criticism from all sides - that's normal and I can deal with it."

"But with 450 death threats on Instagram, it's not so easy."

"If people want to kill me that's one thing, but they also attack my own mother, who doesn't even care about football.

"I don't understand it. As soon as they turn off the TV, people forget all decency. And they think they are the ones in the right, that's the crazy thing."

Nagelsman was asked if he would ever consider taking legal action against the perpetrators, to which he responded: "I would never be done with it. I get them after every single game, regardless of whether we win or lose.

"There are more death threats when we play with a back three than when we play with a back four, and obviously a few more whenever we lose."

Despite Bayern’s defeat to Villarreal, Nagelsmann’s side remain on course to secure a tenth consecutive Bundesliga title.

The Bavarians are nine points clear of Borussia Dortmund and are back in domestic action on Sunday when they travel to Arminia Bielefeld.

They are unbeaten in each of their last seven league games, winning their last three against Union Berlin, Freiburg and Augsburg respectively.

Champions League Bayern score seven, Lewandowski hits hat-trick to crush RB Salzburg 08/03/2022 AT 18:59