Bayern Munich will try to sign Leroy Sane from Man City – Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed the club will look to sign Manchester City’s Leroy Sane this summer.

The Bundesliga champions are looking for attacking wide players to replace the departing Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, who have been central to their success over the past decade.

Sane joined City from Schalke in 2016, but has not always been a regular starter under Pep Guardiola.

“We will try. I can not promise whether it will succeed,” Rummenigge, speaking at a Bild event in Berlin, said on a potential move for Sane.

He added: “We already had the idea when he was still with Schalke. But at that time we did not have a guaranteed regular place for him. Robben and Ribery were top of the top three years ago.”

Bayern take on RB Leipzig in the final of the DFB-Pokal on Saturday.