Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala has chosen to represent Germany over England at full international level.

The midfielder was born in Stuttgart to a German mother and a British-Nigerian mother but moved to the UK when he was seven, joining Chelsea’s books before he returned to the nation of his birth with Bayern two years ago.

He has made a big impression this season and scored Bayern’s second goal in a 4-1 Champions League last-16 first leg victory at Lazio on Tuesday night, making him the second youngest player to score in the knockout stage of the competition.

Musiala, who turns 18 on Friday, has played for both countries at youth level, most recently for England’s Under-21s, and it had been reported that senior team manager Gareth Southgate had him in his thoughts, but he has now arrived at the decision to play for Germany.

Jamal Musiala scored for Bayern Munich in their 4-1 Champions League last-16 first leg win away to Lazio

"England is home for me”, he told The Athletic as he explained his thinking.

“I’ve thought about this question a lot. What is best for my future? Where do I have more chances to play?

"In the end, I just listened to the feeling that over a long period of time kept telling me that it was the right decision to play for Germany, the land I was born in. Still, it wasn't an easy decision for me.

"I have a heart for Germany and a heart for England. Both hearts will keep on beating."

Musiala’s Bayern team-mates Serge Gnabry and Joshua Kimmich are reported to have helped convince him that Germany was the right decision, but he is also keen to thank people in England for their part in his development.

“They are family for me, and I am sure that I remain a member of the family, even though I'm no longer here”, he said.

"I wouldn't be where I am right now without the trust and support of Chelsea FC and the FA, throughout the hard times and fun times. It wasn't always easy, but they made me the player I am now."

