Bayern's Flick to stay on at least until winter break-club

Flick took over last week from Niko Kovac and won both games in charge -- against Olympiakos in the Champions League and against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

"I have held talks with Hansi in the past days and he told me reporters keep asking him if he will be in charge the next game," Rummenigge told the annual general meeting.

"Well I can say that until further notice means he will be in charge at least until Christmas or maybe even beyond."

Flick’s stock soared on Saturday when his team hit top form in their biggest game of the season so far, crushing title rivals Dortmund 4-0.

Bayern, who have already qualified for the Champions League knockout stage, are in third place in the Bundesliga, four points behind leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach.

The league breaks for the winter on Dec. 22 and resumes on Jan 17. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)