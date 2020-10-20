The 25-year-old had earlier on Tuesday trained with the team and coach Hansi Flick had told a news conference all players were fit for the start of their title defence.

"The attacking player feels good and is quarantined at home," Bayern said in a statement.

Premier League Cech the shock name in Chelsea's Premier League squad, Ozil omitted by Arsenal AN HOUR AGO

The Bavarians, who won five trophies in 2020, including the Champions League, face the Spaniards in the first of their group matches in the competition. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Toby Davis)

Champions League Guardiola: Blame me for City's Champions League troubles AN HOUR AGO