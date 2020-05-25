Football

Bayern's Thiago to miss top game at Dortmund through injury

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

BERLIN, May 25 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been ruled out of Tuesday's Bundesliga top game against Borussia Dortmund after failing to recover from a muscle injury, Bayern coach Hansi Flick said on Monday.

The playmaker had already missed Saturday's 5-2 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

"Thiago did not train today," Flick told a virtual news conference. "Unfortunately he will miss the game (at Dortmund)."

Football

AFC Champions League Fixtures

10 MINUTES AGO

Bayern are top of the table on 61 points, four ahead of Dortmund, with seven matches remaining in the campaign.

Victory in Dortmund would send them seven points clear and put them within touching distance of a record-extending eighth consecutive league crown.

"It is a completely different game from the first one (that Bayern won 4-0 earlier this season)," Flick said ahead of the game that will be played in an empty Dortmund stadium that normally sits 80,000 fans.

The Bundesliga restarted 10 days ago with a strict medical protocol banning fans from the stadiums to minimise the risk of infection.

"We are on a good run and have lost only twice in the last 23 games and drawn once. We relish this game. It's what this job is about and that motivates the players more," Flick added. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Football

Ibrahimovic suffers injury in training - reports

AN HOUR AGO
Play Icon
Transfers

Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Atletico's Felix hurts knee in training

9 MINUTES AGO
Football

AFC Champions League Fixtures

10 MINUTES AGO
Football

Ibrahimovic suffers injury in training - reports

AN HOUR AGO
Football

WSL season ended with immediate effect; no decision yet on final standings

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers

00:01:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Werner fires hat-trick as Leipzig thrash Mainz as Ausburg deepen Schalke’s woes

00:02:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Highlights: Bayern exact revenge on Frankfurt with five-goal showing

00:01:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Barca boss gives Neymar fresh hope of a Nou Camp return – Euro Papers

00:01:05
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

YESTERDAY AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

22/05/2020 AT 10:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

22/05/2020 AT 09:14
Play Icon
Formula 1

Ericsson wants to be in more competitive car

16/08/2017 AT 17:08
Horse Racing

Dschingis Secret wins Longines Grosser Preis von Berlin at Hoppegarten

14/08/2017 AT 22:59
Football

Philippe Coutinho not included in Liverpool’s Champions League squad

14/08/2017 AT 09:56
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

21/05/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

20/05/2020 AT 15:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Football

The Warm-Up: Chastened champions, El Clasico, Jonjo Shelvey’s head goes

14/08/2017 AT 06:32
World Championships

London braced for Bolt's farewell

12/08/2017 AT 12:34
Australian Open

Wawrinka and Tsonga argue in French – so what did they say?

24/01/2017 AT 08:36
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleGerman FA chief calls for salary cap to help win over fans
Next articleFrench support plan ready to be launched on June 3 - national federation