Bayern striker Lewandowski out for a month

Bayern said in a statement on their website that the Poland international had fractured his tibia near his left knee joint during the 3-0 win at Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old, who scored at Stamford Bridge, was examined by Bayern's chief medical officer on Wednesday.

"After 10 days of immobilisation in a cast, he will start rehab. The striker will be out for around four weeks," Bayern said.

Lewandowski has scored 39 goals in 33 games in all competitions for his club this season, including 11 goals in six games in the Champions League and 25 goals in 23 Bundesliga appearances.

Bayern currently have a one point lead at the top of the Bundesliga over RB Leipzig with third-placed Borussia Dortmund trailing them by four points.

