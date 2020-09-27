Bayern, winners of the Super Cup against Sevilla after extra time on Thursday, had not lost since Dec. 7, 2019, and had gone 21 consecutive Bundesliga matches without defeat, winning their last 15.

The European champions conceded two goals in eight minutes as their usually solid defence collapsed under Hoffenheim pressure, with Ermin Bicackcic putting them ahead in the 16th and Manus Dabbur doubling the lead.

Joshua Kimmich cut the deficit with a superbly curled shot into the top corner in the 36th minute and Bayern missed several good chances to level early in the second half.

But Andrej Kramaric, who had earlier hit the post, killed off their hopes in the 77th minute, controlling a cross with his back to the goal and turning beautifully to beat keeper Manuel Neuer.

A stoppage-time penalty by Croatia forward Kramaric crowned a memorable win for Hoffenheim. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)

