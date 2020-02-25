Bayern thump Chelsea 3-0 with two from Gnabry

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Two second-half goals in less than three minutes from Serge Gnabry and another from prolific Pole Robert Lewandowski earned Bayern Munich a thumping 3-0 victory at Chelsea in their Champions League last 16, first leg on Tuesday.

The German champions, sharper and livelier than their hosts, piled on the pressure from the start of the match and the stats showed they enjoyed 63% possession.

It was a bad night for Chelsea, whose home form under Frank Lampard has been suspect all season, and their misery was complete in the 83rd minute when wing back Marcos Alonso was sent off for violent conduct after he caught Lewandowski in the face with his arm.

For former Arsenal forward Gnabry they were the fifth and sixth goals in London in the Champions League this season after he scored four in Bayern's 7-2 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur in the group stages.

