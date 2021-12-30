Football

'Be calm Pep' - Guardiola insists Premier League title race not over after Brentford win and Chelsea slip up

Pep Guardiola: "I'm not going to believe you and the words you are going to say that you think it's already done, or how good, it's expected, of course. The teams we have with Chelsea and Liverpool are more than exceptional. One is the champion of Europe and Liverpool have been our big rival in the last three or four years and we are at the distance, not because they have dropped points."

00:01:28, 2 hours ago