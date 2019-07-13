Belgian champions Genk sign son of Hagi

The 20-year-old son of Gheorghe Hagi, one of the outstanding players of his generation, has signed a five year deal until 2024, the club said.

He moves from his father's club Viitorul Constanța, although this is his second foray out of Romania, having spent 18 months at Fiorentina, where Hagi went aged 17 but played only twice.

Hagi helped Romania reach the semi-final of last month's European under-21 Championship, emerging as one of the stars of the tournament in Italy.

He has also been capped at senior level.

Genk will compete in the Champions League this season with automatic entry into the group stage. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)