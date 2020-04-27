Football

Belgian clubs postpone vote on ratifying season’s end

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
24 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

BRUSSELS, April 27 (Reuters) - Belgian clubs have postponed a vote on confirming the cancellation of the rest of the season until next week, keeping open the door for a possible resumption, local media reported on Monday.

Following a decision taken at the beginning of the month, the 24 clubs of the Pro League had been scheduled to confirm the premature ending of this season's campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vote will now be held next Monday, May 4 as Belgian sport awaits more clarity on the possible easing of lockdown rules and a window of opportunity to continue playing.

UEFA releases 236.5 million euros to member associations amid pandemicUEFA releases 236.5 million euros to member associations amid pandemic
Football

UEFA releases 236.5 million euros to member associations amid pandemic

41 MINUTES AGO

Belgium was the first league in Europe to call off the remainder of its season, a decision taken by the board of the Pro League. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Liverpool's stadium expansion pushed back by a year due to pandemicLiverpool's stadium expansion pushed back by a year due to pandemic
Football

Liverpool's stadium expansion pushed back by a year due to pandemic

43 MINUTES AGO
I still don't speak to John Terry, says Rio FerdinandI still don't speak to John Terry, says Rio Ferdinand
Football

I still don't speak to John Terry, says Rio Ferdinand

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (4)

Previous articleUEFA releases 236.5 million euros to member associations amid pandemic
Next articleMotor racing-F1 still faces a challenge with revised season plan