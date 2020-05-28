Football

Belgian cup final back on and set for Aug. 1

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

BRUSSELS, May 28 (Reuters) - Champions Club Bruges will meet Royal Antwerp in the Belgian Cup final on Aug.

1 despite the rest of the 2019-20 season having been called off, the Belgian football association said on Thursday.

The match will take place behind closed doors at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.

The decision was announced after the two clubs, the Belgian Pro League and football association met with city officials to sort out arrangements and police and security services gave a green light.

The final was originally supposed to be played on March 22 but was called off at the start of the COVID-19 health crisis.

Belgium has since ended its season early with Club Bruges declared champions. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

What's On (2)

