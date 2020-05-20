Football

Belgian FA confirms contract extension for Martinez

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Roberto Martinez

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
30 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

Belgian national team manager Roberto Martinez’s contract has been extended, officials confirmed on Wednesday, more than a fortnight after it was first reported.

Martinez will stay until the end of the 2022 World Cup and will also act as the technical director of the Belgian Football Association, it said in a statement.

“Talk about a renewal of the current contract of the national manager, which ends on June 30, has been going on for some time and each time in a particularly constructive atmosphere,” it said.

Bundesliga

Marco Reus out of Bayern game, doubt for rest of the season

2 HOURS AGO

“The coronavirus crisis delayed the process somewhat, but the contract extension is now confirmed and official.

“This allows Roberto Martinez to continue his work, lay the foundation for the future of Belgian football and train his successor to take over after the 2022 World Cup.”

https://shows.acast.com/game-of-opinions-the-eurosport-football-podcast/episodes/bundesliga-special-dortmund-haaland-and-football-without-fan

Martinez, whose contract was up after this year’s European Championship, which has been shifted back a year because of the coronavirus crisis, is due to address a news conference later on Wednesday but added in the same statement: “Because of the Euro 2020 postponement we could not possibly end our collaboration already now.

“The Belgian FA has an ambitious plan that I look forward to with great enthusiasm, both in the short and long term.

“The next two and a half years will be very intense for our national team, with the European Championship, Nations League, 2020 World Cup qualifying matches and the World Cup in Qatar itself. I can only be happy and proud that I can continue working and prepare the future of Belgian football.”

Martinez, 46, had already said in interviews over the last month he wanted to continue in charge in order to take Belgium to Euro 2021, where they are drawn in Group B and will play Denmark, Finland and Russia.

The team, who are top of the FIFA world rankings, had qualified in imposing fashion, by winning all 10 qualifiers, scoring 40 goals and conceding only three.

Spanish-born Martinez, the former Wigan Athletic and Everton manager, took Belgium to third place at the World Cup in Russia two years ago.

Bundesliga

Marco Reus out of Bayern game, doubt for rest of the season

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Players' mental health at risk during coronavirus shutdown

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Buffon v Shilton, Banks v Zoff - Vote for the greatest goalkeeper ever

12 MINUTES AGO
Bundesliga

Marco Reus out of Bayern game, doubt for rest of the season

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Players' mental health at risk during coronavirus shutdown

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Six positive tests - so is that good or bad?

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Bundesliga

Empty stadiums suck – so what is the solution?

00:04:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Why Borussia Dortmund DON’T want to win the Bundesliga

00:02:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Barca throw €111m at Lautaro… but Kane was their first choice – Euro Papers

00:01:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Leverkusen rout Bremen as Havertz hits brace

00:01:43
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Barca throw €111m at Lautaro… but Kane was their first choice – Euro Papers

21 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

YESTERDAY AT 13:13
Play Icon
Liga

Frustrated Messi the difference as penalty sees off Sociedad

07/03/2020 AT 15:50
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Expectation management consuming Tottenham

23/02/2020 AT 22:30
Basketball

NBA Results

25/12/2019 AT 19:32
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

18/05/2020 AT 09:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Nadal on epic Australian Open matches - My Grand Slam Journey

18/05/2020 AT 06:43
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Australian Open

Nishikori survives epic five-set battle with Karlovic to reach third round

17/01/2019 AT 04:05
Premier League

Parker: Pogba has outgrown United because Mourinho can't manage him

24/07/2018 AT 10:15
Eurosport

LEGAL NOTICE

16/06/2014 AT 14:37
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleMarco Reus out of Bayern game, doubt for rest of the season
Next articleBuffon v Shilton, Banks v Zoff - Vote for the greatest goalkeeper ever