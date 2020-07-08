Football

Belgium add friendlies to international schedule

ByReuters
37 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

BRUSSELS, July 8 (Reuters) - Top-ranked Belgium are to play three internationals in seven days in October and November, adding a friendly to two scheduled Nations League clashes in both international windows.

The Royal Belgian Football Association on Wednesday said they would play a friendly international against Switzerland in Brussels on Nov. 11 before they host England on Nov. 15 and Denmark on Nov. 18 in the Nations League.

Belgium are to also organise a friendly in October, the statement said, before playing England away on Oct. 11 and Iceland on Oct. 14 but are still to confirm an opponent.

The Nations League begins in September when international football returns for the first time since last year. Scheduled matches in March were cancelled because of the COVID-19 crisis and the European Championship in June pushed back one year.

Belgium have won 10 games in a row since their 5-2 loss at Switzerland in late 2018 in the inaugural Nations League competition. They have been top of the FIFA rankings for the last two years. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

