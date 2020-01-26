REFILE-Soccer-Belgium coach Martinez outlines Euro 2020 warm-up plans

BRUSSELS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Belgium will play four friendly matches to prepare for this year's European Championship, with two in March and two on the eve of the tournament, coach Roberto Martinez said on Sunday.

“We are playing two European opponents in March,” he said, without naming them.

Belgium, who finished third at the last World Cup in Russia and top the FIFA rankings, are one of the tournament favourites.

“It’s a conscious choice because these opponents have a specific style of play. It’s entirely possible that these matches will take place in Qatar, but nothing has yet been signed. We will formalise this in a few days," he told reporters.

"The March matches are important. We will assess where the players are and how we will prepare them individually.

“Some players already have more than 3,000 minutes in their legs this season, others need more individual training. But we want sunny conditions so that the Red Devils can get a little vitamin D.

"In June, we will be playing two more games, including one in Brussels to give our supporters the opportunity to send us off in a good way.

“We will not be playing in Belgium during the Euros, so we want to experience this unique chemistry once again before going to the tournament. So, we're going to make this match, at King Baudouin Stadium, special,” he added.

Belgium face Russia, Finland and Denmark in Group B in June with two matches in St Petersburg sandwiched between the game agaisnt the Danes in Copenhagen. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)