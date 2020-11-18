The Belgians have been one of Europe's form teams in recent years but despite topping the FIFA rankings, they have sometimes looked vulnerable under pressure when not dominating matches.

Yet Lukaku said Belgium’s attacking style, spearheaded by the likes of Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne, was now combined with a defensive efficiency that allowed them to dig themselves out of tight spots.

“We have proven now we can play difficult games,” said Lukaku after Wednesday's victory where the scoreline did not reflect Denmark’s dominance at times.

“We can play teams off the park but we also know how to win when its needed even if it is not with our best style. When we need we can play with a strong defence and on the counter attack.

“Our football has developed such that we can be efficient in defence and then in a moment score goals with a single chance,” he told a news conference.

Lukaku’s prolific scoring form for his country continued with a double on Wednesday which means he now has 57 goals in 89 appearances for his country.

Belgium advanced to the Nations League finals in October along with World Cup winners France, Italy and Spain. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)

