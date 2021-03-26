Belgium will miss seven squad members as they travel to Prague for their World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic on Saturday.

The team’s five Bundesliga-based players will not travel for the Group E game because of quarantine restrictions on German residents travelling to the Czech Republic and the squad have been further hampered by injuries to Yannick Carrasco and Thomas Vermaelen, coach Roberto Martinez said on Friday.

Carrasco was expected to play but has a leg injury while Vermaelen picked up a niggle in their 3-1 win over Wales on Wednesday as he made his long-awaited return to the national team.

“With Vermaelen the plan was to use him for one half but he needs another 24 hours to be fit,” said Martinez at a news conference.

The German-based players in the Belgium squad are Dedryck Boyata (Hertha Berlin), Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund), Orel Mangala (VfB Stuttgart) and Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund).

They will also remain in Belgium ahead of Tuesday’s third World Cup qualifier against Belarus in Leuven.

