Belotti misses penalty in Torino draw as Serie A returns

ByReuters
35 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

June 20 (Reuters) - Torino captain Andrea Belotti had a penalty saved in a 1-1 draw at home to Parma as Serie A finally resumed following a three-month coronavirus stoppage on Saturday.

Nicolas Nkoulou headed struggling Torino ahead in the 15th minute and the Cameroon defender celebrated the first Serie A goal since the restart by taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Juraj Kucka fired seventh-placed Parma level in the 31st minute after Gervinho found his way to the byline and pulled the ball back.

Torino won a penalty right at the start of the second half but Parma goalkeeper Luigi Sepe, who had just denied Simone Zaza with a brilliant point-blank save, got his hand to Belotti's weak effort.

Torino stayed 15th with 28 points from 26 games, only three above the relegation zone, while Parma have 36. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

