Ben Arfa joins Ronaldo's Real Valladolid

The former Newcastle United and Paris St Germain player has been a free agent since leaving French team Stade Rennais last summer.

Ben Arfa, 32, should bring creativity to add to Valladolid's organised defensive set-up.

The side owned by Brazilian great Ronaldo sit 16th in La Liga, five points above the relegation zone after 21 games. (Reporting by Rik Sharma, editing by Pritha Sarkar)