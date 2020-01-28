Ben Arfa joins Ronaldo's Real Valladolid

Ben Arfa joins Ronaldo's Real Valladolid
By Reuters

1 hour ago

Jan 28 - Winger Hatem Ben Arfa has joined Real Valladolid on a six-month deal to help them in their relegation battle, the Spanish club said on Tuesday.

The former Newcastle United and Paris St Germain player has been a free agent since leaving French team Stade Rennais last summer.

Ben Arfa, 32, should bring creativity to add to Valladolid's organised defensive set-up.

The side owned by Brazilian great Ronaldo sit 16th in La Liga, five points above the relegation zone after 21 games. (Reporting by Rik Sharma, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

On the same topic