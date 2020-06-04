Benfica blow chance to open up lead on Porto with home draw

LISBON, June 4 (Reuters) - Portuguese champions Benfica passed up the chance to move clear of title rivals Porto as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to lowly Tondela in their first game back after the top-flight season was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Porto's 2-1 defeat at Famalicao on Wednesday gave Benfica the opportunity to go two points clear at the summit but, despite dominating the match at an empty Estadio da Luz and having 24 shots at goal, they failed to find a way through.

Benfica defender Ruben Dias headed against the woodwork from a corner in the second half while substitute Dyego Sousa also headed against the frame of the goal and then had a shot cleared off the line in added time.

The draw took Benfica back to the top on goal difference although they are locked on 60 points with Porto after 25 games. Tondela are 13th with 26 points, seven above the drop zone. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)

