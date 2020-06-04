Benfica bus stoned after first game back, two players injured

LISBON, June 4 (Reuters) - A bus carrying the Benfica soccer team was stoned on Thursday, breaking the glass and injuring two players, after they had played their first game since the novel coronavirus halted the season, broadcaster RTP reported citing Portuguese police.

German midfielder Julian Weigl, 24, and Serbian winger Andrija Zivkovic, 23, were taken to the Hospital da Luz in Lisbon to be treated for injuries as a precaution, RTP said.

The attack on a major motorway between the club's Estadio da Luz and training ground followed Benfica's first game in three months after the season was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Portuguese champions Benfica missed the chance to move clear of title rivals Porto at the top of the table after being held to a 0-0 draw by lowly Tondela. The top two are now level on 60 points with nine rounds of matches remaining.

Fans had gathered outside the gates of Benfica's stadium in Lisbon to support the team because restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak prevented them entering the ground.

Benfica could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Ken Ferris)

