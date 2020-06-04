Football

Benfica bus stoned after first game back, two players injured

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
29 minutes ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

LISBON, June 4 (Reuters) - A bus carrying the Benfica soccer team was stoned on Thursday, breaking the glass and injuring two players, after they had played their first game since the novel coronavirus halted the season, broadcaster RTP reported citing Portuguese police.

German midfielder Julian Weigl, 24, and Serbian winger Andrija Zivkovic, 23, were taken to the Hospital da Luz in Lisbon to be treated for injuries as a precaution, RTP said.

The attack on a major motorway between the club's Estadio da Luz and training ground followed Benfica's first game in three months after the season was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Transfers

Pogba tempted by United contract extension - Paper Round

AN HOUR AGO

Portuguese champions Benfica missed the chance to move clear of title rivals Porto at the top of the table after being held to a 0-0 draw by lowly Tondela. The top two are now level on 60 points with nine rounds of matches remaining.

Fans had gathered outside the gates of Benfica's stadium in Lisbon to support the team because restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak prevented them entering the ground.

Benfica could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Football

Atletico's Llorente spent lockdown watching repeats of Anfield win

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Atalanta coach says controversy over Valencia trip 'offensive'

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Transfers

Pogba tempted by United contract extension - Paper Round

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Atletico's Llorente spent lockdown watching repeats of Anfield win

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Atalanta coach says controversy over Valencia trip 'offensive'

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Benfica blow chance to open up lead on Porto with home draw

4 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Real Madrid make Sancho their top transfer target – Euro Papers

00:01:24
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Joshua Kimmich – As players we should use our voice to make a difference

00:00:33
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Why exactly are Barca putting all their eggs in the Lautaro basket? - Euro Papers

00:01:33
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Muhammad Ali: The champion whose fast fists and personality transcended sports

00:01:09
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Why exactly are Barca putting all their eggs in the Lautaro basket? - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 13:44
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

How a practice match demolition showed Corretja that Kuerten was the real deal - Tennis Legends

02/06/2020 AT 17:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Rackets Down, Hands Up - Tennis stars join Frances Tiafoe in protest video

02/06/2020 AT 07:44
Play Icon
Premier League

Chelsea agree deal to sign Alvaro Morata

19/07/2017 AT 16:31
Tour de France

Blazin’ Saddles: Who will win the Tour de France?

17/07/2017 AT 13:30
Rome Masters

Zverev beats Isner to reach Rome final

20/05/2017 AT 15:39
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

31/05/2020 AT 12:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis cries after brutal loss to Graf in 1999

31/05/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Formula 1

Russian Grand Prix: Bottas brilliant, Ferrari firing, Hamilton humbled

30/04/2017 AT 16:39
Cycling

Blazin' Saddles: 12 scenarios for 2017 Milan-San Remo

16/03/2017 AT 18:15
Paris Masters

Andy Murray is among the five greatest tennis players of all time

03/11/2016 AT 18:35
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articlePogba tempted by United contract extension - Paper Round