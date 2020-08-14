Benfica sign former Spurs defender Vertonghen on three-year deal

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Benfica have completed the signing of former Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen on a three-year deal, the Portuguese club announced on Friday.

Vertonghen joins Benfica on a free transfer after he left Spurs last month following the expiry of his contract at the Premier League club.

He made 315 appearances for Spurs in all competitions during his eight-year stay at north London.

Benfica confirmed the deal for Vertonghen in a tweet https://twitter.com/SLBenfica/status/1294318962784837639. They also announced https://www.slbenfica.pt/pt-pt/agora/noticias/2020/08/14/futebol-benfica-apresentacao-contratacoes-everton-vertonghen-e-luca-waldschmidt-reforcos-2020-2021 the signing of Brazilian winger Everton Soares and German forward Luca Waldschmidt.

Capped 118 times by Belgium, Vertonghen was part of their 2018 World Cup squad that finished third in Russia.

The 33-year-old has previously played for Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam, scoring 28 goals in 220 appearances in all competitions for them since making his debut in 2006.

Benfica finished second in the Portuguese top flight last season and will enter next season's Champions League at the third qualifying round stage. (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Chennai Editing by Christian Radnedge)

