Benitez appointed Dalian head coach

Benitez, who left Premier League side Newcastle after failing to agree a contract extension at the end of last month, takes over a team that is in 10th in the CSL following a 3-1 win over fellow strugglers Beijing Renhe on Saturday.

Choi resigned on Monday for "personal reasons", Chinese media reported, leaving Dalian free to appoint Benitez.

The Spaniard takes over a squad that features Marek Hamsik, who played under Benitez during his time at Italian side Napoli, as well as former Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco.

Benitez's first game in charge of Dalian will be on Sunday, when the club take on Henan Jianye in the league. (Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Peter Rutherford)