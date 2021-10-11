Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has again been refused bail ahead of his trial in the new year, having been charged with four counts of rape and one of sexual assault.

The 27-year-old France international has been in custody on remand for the past seven weeks at HMP Altcourse in Liverpool following his arrest in August.

Mendy, who is also suspended by his club, had previously made two bail applications, which had been turned down.

The alleged attacks, on three different women including one under the age of 18, are said to have happened at his Cheshire home.

His co-accused, 40-year-old Louis Saha Matturie of Eccles, Greater Manchester, is charged with four counts of rape. He also remains in custody.

Neither of the defendants have been asked to enter a plea at their previous appearances in court. They are next due at Chester Crown Court for a hearing on November 15, ahead of a trial which is fixed for January 24.

