The Dutch, runners-up in last year's inaugural edition of the competition, were playing their first game since the departure of coach Ronald Koeman to Barcelona last month but kept up their crisp performances of the last two years.
Bergwijn tapped the ball home in the 61st minute after a characteristic sweeping move from the Netherlands, playing under interim coach Dwight Lodeweges in their League A Group 1 match.
UEFA Nations League
Bergwijn grabs winner as Netherlands start life without Koeman
Frenkie de Jong’s sweeping ball and Hans Hateboer’s assist gave Bergwijn the simple task of finishing from close range to score his first international goal. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Ken Ferris)
