Football

Besiktas player, staff member test positive for coronavirus

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Jean-Michael Seri lors de Galatasaray-Besiktas

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

One Besiktas player and a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus three days after the announcement that the Turkish league will resume next month, the club said on Saturday.

League leaders Trabzonspor, champions Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas are among leading clubs which held training sessions this week in small groups in line with guidelines set out by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF).

Besiktas said all their players and coaching staff had been tested for the virus, adding that the player and staff member who tested positive had begun treatment.

Liga

Barca's Umtiti suffers calf injury in training

AN HOUR AGO
Play Icon
WATCH

'No discount' for Van de Beek, but Ajax 'will let him leave' - Euro Papers

00:01:42

Fenerbahce said on Friday one of their staff members had tested positive for the virus, prompting the club to cancel a scheduled practice session.

Turkey's domestic soccer leagues will resume without fans on June 12 after a three-month suspension and TFF Chairman Nihat Ozdemir said on Wednesday the country is planning to host the Champions League final in late August.

Turkey announced on Monday that it will start to gradually ease lockdown measures after the virus outbreak had reached a plateau.

Premier League

Fernandes, Pogba can thrive in United midfield, says Solskjaer

AN HOUR AGO
Play Icon
Transfers

'No discount' for Van de Beek, but Ajax 'will let him leave' - Euro Papers

3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (3)

Previous articleBundesliga restart gives hope to other leagues - Schalke's Wagner
Next articleFernandes, Pogba can thrive in United midfield, says Solskjaer