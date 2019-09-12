The Lionesses, who finished fourth in France, will return to Wembley Stadium for the first time since 2014 when they take on Germany on November 9.

Phil Neville's side captivated the nation in their march to the last four of the World Cup, with their dramatic semi-final against the USA attracting the highest live TV audience of 2019 so far with 11.7million viewers.

A record crowd of 45,619 watched the Lionesses' first stand-alone game against Germany at Wembley five years ago.

And with November's friendly set to break the record with almost 60,000 tickets already sold, Mead is relishing the opportunity of boosting the profile of the women's game.

"We're thrilled to see so many people coming, but we always want more," said the Whitby-born Arsenal forward.

"The World Cup was a life-changing experience for us. The travel, the matches, the training, the media – everything behind the tournament was amazing and I really enjoyed it.

"Now we want to find a way of keeping people hooked on women's football. We are hoping to see a fantastic turnout and we want to put on a good show for those fans who do come out and watch."

The Lionesses' last match at Wembley may have ended in a 3-0 defeat to November's opponents - two-time World Cup winners Germany – but Mead knows her nation have taken major steps in that time.

"It's going to be a tough test, but we're so excited to compete against them in an amazing stadium," added Mead.

"We didn't play Germany in the summer, but we watched their matches in France and we know they are a very good team – they have been for years.

"We will do a lot of work around how they play and how individual talents like Dzsenifer Marozsán and Alexandra Popp play. A lot of us know their players and they know ours – sometimes it's a matter of who does it right on the day.

"You can talk tactics as much as you like but if one player turns up you can't do much about it. We need to make sure we are the ones on the front foot.