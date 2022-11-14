Advertisement
Football

'Betrayed' Cristiano Ronaldo fully 'focussed' on Portugal ahead of trip to Qatar

Portugal's World Cup build-up was over-shadowed on Monday by the comments of captain Cristiano Ronaldo who said he felt "'betrayed" by his club Manchester United. He was left out of his side's final game before the World Cup for the second match in a row after the club said he had an undisclosed illness. The Portugal great said he did not respect United manager Erik ten Hag and he felt "betrayed."

2022-11-14

