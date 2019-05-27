LIVE

NSÍ Runavík - Skála

Betrideildin - 27 May 2019

Betrideildin – Follow the Football match between NSÍ Runavík and Skála live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 27 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Guðjón Þórðarson or Eydun Klakstein? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between NSÍ Runavík and Skála? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for NSÍ Runavík vs Skála. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

