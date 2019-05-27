LIVE

Víkingur - HB

Betrideildin - 27 May 2019

Betrideildin – Follow the Football match between Víkingur and HB live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 27 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Sigfrídur Clementsen or Heimir Gudjónsson? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Víkingur and HB? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Víkingur vs HB. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

