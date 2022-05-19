Football

‘Big disappointment’ – Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst after losing EL final on penalties against Frankfurt

Reaction after Eintracht Frankfurt’s 42-year wait for a European title ended Wednesday with a 5-4 penalty shootout win over Rangers in the Europa League final. Rafael Borré converted the decisive penalty kick after Kevin Trapp saved Aaron Ramsey’s penalty, giving the German club its first European trophy since the 1980 UEFA Cup, a predecessor to the Europa League.

00:01:43, 42 minutes ago