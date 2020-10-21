Tennis legend Billie Jean King and champion skier Lindsey Vonn have been announced as investors in Angel City FC - the upcoming Los Angeles women's professional football team, who will compete in the National Women's Soccer League.
Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam champion, and her husband Alexis Ohanian - as well as their toddler daughter Olympia - were revealed as initial investors back in July.
"We need everyone to invest in women’s sports and [partner Ilana Kloss] and I are proud to stand with the Angel City FC ownership group and help make new history in Southern California sports," King said in a statement.
"Angel City's mission to make an impact on-and off-the-field, and to provide an opportunity to some of the best professional female athletes in the world to play on a stage as powerful as Los Angeles, sends a strong message to young girls in the community and beyond."
The Angel City FC will play their first NWSL season in spring 2022.