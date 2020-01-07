Birmingham City facing another points deduction after EFL charge

The Championship (second tier) side were handed a nine-point deduction by the EFL in March last year for breaching profitability and sustainability rules.

A review of the club's financial submission for the three-year period 2015-16 to 2017-18 had shown losses in excess of the upper threshold of 39 million pounds ($51.37 million).

"The club confirms that it has been charged with a breach of EFL regulations in relation to a business plan imposed upon us in the 2018/19 season," Birmingham said in a statement.

"The club denies the charge and we await the outcome of ongoing disciplinary proceedings."

Birmingham are 18th in the Championship, six points above the relegation zone, after winning only one of their last 12 matches.

