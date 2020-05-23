Football

Bittencourt goal helps Bremen overcome Freiburg

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

May 23 (Reuters) - Werder Bremen midfielder Leonardo Bittencourt scored a brilliant first-half winner to seal 1-0 victory at Freiburg on Saturday that reignited their hopes of staying in the Bundesliga.

The victory at an empty Schwarzwald stadium on the second weekend of Bundesliga action since the league resumed after the COVID-19 stoppage helped 10-man Bremen reach 21 points from 26 games, boosting their bid to avoid being relegated for the first time in 40 years.

They went ahead against the run of play in the 19th minute when Bittencourt ran on to a superb cross from fellow midfielder Davy Klaassen and finished into the bottom corner from distance for his third league goal of the season.

Football

Plucky Paderborn hold Hoffenheim to 1-1 draw

2 HOURS AGO

After Bremen midfielder Philipp Bargfrede was sent off in the 88th minute for a second yellow card, Freiburg had defender Manuel Gulde's late equaliser disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee for offside. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

Football

Havertz brace takes impressive Leverkusen third

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Dortmund ease past Wolfsburg 2-0 to stay in title hunt

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Hungarian season restarts after coronavirus stoppage

3 MINUTES AGO
Football

Plucky Paderborn hold Hoffenheim to 1-1 draw

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Havertz brace takes impressive Leverkusen third

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Dortmund ease past Wolfsburg 2-0 to stay in title hunt

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

00:01:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

00:00:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

‘Worried’ PSG set to move for Haaland this summer – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

YESTERDAY AT 09:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

21/05/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
World Cup

Sterling axed? England ‘let slip starting XI for Panama’ as notes snapped

21/06/2018 AT 10:10
Premier League

Premier League is world's richest league, but poverty of the football cannot be disguised

12/08/2017 AT 06:38
World Championships

Taylor leaps to third triple jump world title

10/08/2017 AT 21:00
Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

21/05/2020 AT 08:23
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

20/05/2020 AT 15:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Germany Rally

Latvala: Lappi not ready for World Championship title

10/08/2017 AT 10:16
WTA Toronto

Konta suffers shock defeat in Rogers Cup second round

10/08/2017 AT 05:54
ATP World Tour Finals

Federer eases past Wawrinka to reach final

21/11/2015 AT 20:34
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articlePlucky Paderborn hold Hoffenheim to 1-1 draw
Next articleTalking Points: Rowland spoils Germany party; ‘Bridesmaid’ Vandoorne still waiting