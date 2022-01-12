Football

Bizarre moment Mali coach Mohamed Magassouba cuts presser short as referee tries to restart Tunisia game

Mali head coach Mohamed Magassouba cut a post-match press conference short after hearing the match referee intended to restart his side's Africa Cup of Nations match against Tunisia for a second time following a farcical end to Wednesday's game in Limbe. Referee Janny Sikazwe brought a premature end to the game in the 86th minute, with Mali leading 1-0 thanks to an Ibrahima Kone penalty.

00:00:20, an hour ago