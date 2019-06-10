Blackpool striker Chris Long hoping to kick-start career at Motherwell

Former Burnley striker Chris Long aims to follow ex-colleagues and kick-start his career at Motherwell after agreeing to sign for the Fir Park club.

The 24-year-old Liverpudlian will join on a one-year deal when his Blackpool contract expires this month.

Long began his career at Everton, appearing once in the Europa League, and had loan spells with MK Dons and Brentford before moving to Turf Moor.

He was restricted to 11 appearances in three seasons with Burnley, while having temporary spells at Fleetwood, Bolton and Northampton.

A nine-goal return with the Cobblers saw him move back to Fleetwood last summer but he struggled for game time and moved down the coast to Blackpool in January, where he scored two goals.

Long, whose Everton team-mates included former Motherwell loan player Conor Grant, told the club’s website: “I can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve seen a number of my ex-team-mates and players I’ve come up against join the club in the past and become a success. I’m hoping to follow in their footsteps.”

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson added: “We’ve been keen to add players in the forward positions and Chris will bring another element to our attack.

“He’s got pace to burn, has an incredible work rate and can play anywhere across the front three, which will give us plenty of variety going forward.”