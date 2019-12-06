Blades boss Wilder 'drained' by VAR controversies

Sheffield stopped playing when a linesman's flag indicated Andy Carroll was offside in the buildup to Newcastle's second goal as Jonjo Shelvey ran through to put the ball in the net.

But VAR then reversed the offside call and ruled the goal should stand.

"This game in a heartbeat has changed," Wilder told reporters. "We are learning a different game and I am a bit saddened by it.

"It (VAR) is becoming too difficult for everyone. I don't think anyone knows where they are with it. What we are having to deal with, we're having to learn on the job."

Wilder's side have seen a number of VAR calls going against them this season, including a marginal offside decision in a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur last month.

"Every interview that I do post-game is VAR-based, the majority of the time it is. I'm drained with it, if I'm honest," Wilder added.