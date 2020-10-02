United did not disclose the transfer fee but British media said they paid 23.5 million pounds ($30.40 million) for the England Under-21 international.

"At the top of the pitch we have one of the country's hottest properties from Liverpool and for him to sign permanently here is fantastic for everyone concerned," Blades boss Chris Wilder said in a statement https://www.sufc.co.uk/news/2020/october/rhian-brewster-signs.

"There has been a lot of interest in him over the summer, a lot of speculation about who we were going for, but he has been our number one target and I am delighted to have secured his services."

United, who have yet to score or earn a point in the Premier League this season after three games, stand second-bottom and travel to in-form Arsenal on Sunday.

($1 = 0.7731 pounds) (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

