Blunders prove decisive as Lazio and Roma share derby spoils

ROME, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Lazio’s 11-match winning run in Serie A was ended on Sunday following a 1-1 derby draw with AS Roma that was decided by two goalkeeping errors.

Thomas Strakosha misjudged a cross to allow Roma’s Edin Dzeko to head in the opener after 26 minutes, but Lazio were level just eight minutes later when Pau Lopez failed to gather his own punch before Francesco Acerbi tapped in.

Roma came closest to clinching the win when Lorenzo Pellegrini curled a shot off the post, but Simone Inzaghi’s side held on to stretch their unbeaten league run to 15 games.

Lazio are on 46 points, two behind second-placed Inter Milan and with a game in hand.

Roma have 39 points, one ahead of Atalanta. (Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)