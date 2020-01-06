Boca Juniors' Italian midfielder De Rossi retires

De Rossi, who won the World Cup with Italy in 2006, surprised colleagues and fans alike when he moved to Buenos Aires in July to play for a club he said he had always admired.

However, he was dogged by injury and made only seven appearances for the Argentine giants and scored one goal. The 36-year old told reporters he would take some time off before studying to become either a coach or director.

"I feel the need to get closer to my daughter and my family," he said. "There’s nothing else behind this." (Reporting by Ramiro Scandolo; writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)