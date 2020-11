Football

Boca Juniors' tribute video for Diego Maradona

Boca Juniors have put together an emotional tribute video for Diego Maradona. Players past and present have been paying their respects to Diego Maradona after he died at the age of 60. One of the greatest players ever, Maradona is best known for his time with Argentina, Napoli and Barcelona, while also having a colourful life off the pitch.

00:00:59, 3 views, 18 minutes ago