The 51-year-old Serb, who tested positive in August, was considered a high risk because he was diagnosed with leukaemia and underwent chemotherapy last year, but he remained asymptomatic.

"In light of the negative results from recent COVD-19 tests, Bologna head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic may now return to his regular duties," said Bologna in a statement.

Mihajlovic said he might have been infected by his children who were frequenting discotheques during the summer holidays. (Writing by Brian Homewood)

