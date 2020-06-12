Bolton part company with manager Hill after League One relegation

June 12 (Reuters) - Bolton Wanderers will not be renewing manager Keith Hill's contract when it expires at the end of the month after their relegation from League One, the club said on Friday.

Hill, 51, took charge last August but faced a difficult task as Bolton started the campaign in the third-tier with a 12-point deduction for going into administration.

Under new owners Football Ventures (Whites) Limited, they made nine signings on transfer deadline day last September, but recorded just five wins in 34 league matches to finish bottom.

Bolton's relegation to the fourth-tier was confirmed earlier this week when the League One clubs voted to curtail the season, which was halted in March by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On behalf of the board I would like to thank Keith and David for their work since being appointed last year," club chairman Sharon Brittan said in a statement https://www.bwfc.co.uk/news/2020/june/wanderers-confirm-hill-and-flitcroft-departure.

"...We believe it to be in the best interests of the club that we have a fresh approach to our management and coaching structure for the next season and beyond."

Football League founder members in 1888, Bolton won the FA Cup three times in the 1920s and in 1958 but have struggled in recent years after relegation from the Premier League in 2012. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

